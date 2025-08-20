Rockford based Hope for Haitians announces large bequest from longtime northern Illinois teacher

Rockford based Hope for Haitians announced a large gift Wednesday from the late Fern Shore. She was an NIU graduate and northern Illinois teacher who spent more than two decades volunteering with the group.

Shore, who passed away in 2024 at the age of 101, was among the very first supporters when Hope for Haitians was founded in 2001. According to a news release, she participated in fundraising efforts, traveled to Haiti to witness the needs firsthand and inspired others to join the mission. Her bequest of 741 shares of McDonald’s stock is valued at $220,000 at the time of transfer. She also donated a collection 32 porcelain dolls to be auctioned to benefit the group's mission.

Hope for Haitians will use part of the gift for immediate projects in housing, clean water, and education, while securing the remainder in an endowment.

Shore was a graduate of Northern Illinois University. She taught kindergarten and first grade initially in Sycamore and DeKalb and eventually in Sterling.

She and her late husband Wayne raised eight children. The family has grown to 21 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren.