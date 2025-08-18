New law provides paid break time for nursing mothers

A law signed last week will mandate Illinois employers allow nursing mothers time to pump breast milk while on the clock.

Sponsor Laura Fine (D-Glenview) said it ensures working mothers don’t have to be concerned about losing income in order to provide for their babies.

“Without workplace accommodations that consider the time required to breastfeed a newborn or infant, the burden of balancing work responsibilities and personal responsibilities becomes increasingly challenging,” said Fine. “We are not only encouraging a supportive work environment for these employees, we are also empowering Illinois mothers who must work to support their families.”

Fine points to research that shows about 80% of new mothers across the nation breastfeed and about 60% of mothers are working women.

“The personal accounts I’ve heard from Illinois mothers across my district, expressing their genuine concerns about being able to support their families while also managing their role as mothers, have touched me throughout the process of working on this law,” said Fine. “This support is critical and allows working nursing mothers to feel protected in their career.”

Senate Bill 212 is effective Jan. 1, 2026.