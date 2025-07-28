Body of 10-year-old girl found in private pond in DeKalb

The DeKalb Fire Department has provided an update after a body was recovered Sunday from a pond on a private property on Ridge Drive.

Units were called to the scene July 27 after reports that a 10-year-old girl had gone underwater. Medics were flagged down at the scene by children who said they believed their friend had drowned.

Due to murky conditions, it took 18 rescue divers four hours to locate the victim’s body, whose name has not been released.

Drones and sonar were also used in search efforts.

The death is currently under investigation.