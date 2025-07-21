Smoke from Canada causes poor air quality in parts of Northern Illinois on Monday

Three northern Illinois cities had some of the worst air quality in the country on Monday.

At times, Rockford, Elgin and Aurora had Air Quality readings higher than 100. That means it’s unhealthy for sensitive groups to be outside for long periods of time or to heavily exert themselves.

Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, asthma, older adults and children.

Smoke from ongoing Canadian wildfires traveling to Illinois is accounting for the reduced air quality.

AirNow.gov posts hourly air quality index updates – residents can check the website for real time measurements.

The National Weather Service also issued an extreme heat watch throughout much of northern Illinois. The NWS advises folks to stay in air-conditioned rooms, drink plenty of fluids, and check in on relatives and neighbors.

Temperatures inside cars can reach lethal temperatures within minutes. The NWS advises not to leave children or pets inside cars for any period of time during the heat warning.