State Week: Pritzker's decision

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker will try to do something only two other men have done: get elected to three terms as the state's chief executive. Pritzker announced he will run again in 2026. The move comes as he is among those believed to be considering a White House bid in 2028.

Also, Illinois' new fiscal year begins July 1. We take a closer look at the new state budget.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois' Ben Szalinski.