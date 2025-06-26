Statewide: Ensuring care for sexual assault victims

An APM investigation found some hospitals failing to provide critical care for victims, such as offering sexual assault testing kits and not contacting child or adult protective services. Illinois lawmakers responded by passing legislation this spring. We have a report.

Also:

*We learn about period shaming. Nour Longi reports from a school in Sierra Leone as part of the Illinois Partnership for African Women's Health Narratives.

* We also hear from young women in the Midwest about their experiences.

* Dan Kenney explains an idea he believes can help heal America.

* Peter Medlin talks with Jose Garcia of the Illinois Board of Higher Education about the state's new direct admission program to simplify college applications.

* We learn more about Income Share Agreements that can help pay for higher education and why some want them reined in.

* Rich Egger reports on Western Illinois University and why leadership feels the school is turning a corner.

* We have a story on how peat bogs boost the sequestration of carbon.

* Ben Howell has more on dust storms and why we have seen an increase in frequency.

* A Washington University researcher in St. Louis discusses how Black families have trouble accessing care for neurological conditions.

* Jane Carlson introduces us to a group of mental health professionals helping assist people.