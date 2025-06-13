State Week: At war with Washington

Gov. JB Pritzker appeared before a congressional committee this week. Things got testy between the Democratic governor and Republican House members over sanctuary policies.

This comes as the Trump Administration has ramped up enforcement of illegal immigration, taken control of the California National Guard and ordered Marines to that city.

The week will end with numerous protests against Trump planned across Illinois and the country.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chicago Tonight's Heather Cherone.