Pilot identified in fatal Hinckley plane crash

The DeKalb County Sheriff's office and the DeKalb County Coroner's office have identified the pilot of a single-engine aircraft that crashed in Hinckley over the weekend.

James Beyer, 51, of Maple Park has been identified as the pilot who died in the crash. A 3-year-old, who has been identified as a family member, has been transported to Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago in stable condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The aircraft was a 1946 Aeronca 7AC.