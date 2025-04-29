Chatham Strong: A community deals with tragedy

Mike Farris summed up what many in this tight-knit community are feeling a day after a driver slammed into an after school childcare center, killing four young people.

“It was a gut punch,” he said. “I have grandkids who are the same age. I didn’t sleep well last night.”

Farris was filling his gas tank just down the street from where the incident happened. The YNOT After School Camp at 301 Breckenridge is visible from the nearby Casey's General Store.

The building is closed. A large hole on the east side shows where the vehicle entered. Another gap on the west side is where it finally came to a stop. Both are now covered with plywood.

At about 3:20 p.m. Monday, the vehicle driven by Marianne Akers, 44, of Chatham, left Walnut Street. Akers apparently drove across a farm field before coming upon the building.

Three people were struck and killed outside and one inside, according to Illinois State Police.

The four female victims:

Kathryn Corley, 7, Chatham

Alma Buhnerkempe, 7, Chatham

Ainsley Johnson, 8, Chatham

Rylee Britton, 18, Springfield

All were pronounced dead at the scene. The Sangamon County Coroner said Tuesday they died from multiple blunt force injuries.

Six other children were hurt. They were taken to area hospitals. One remained in critical condition as of Tuesday morning.

Akers, who was alone in the Jeep Wrangler, was also hospitalized for evaluation, according to authorities. They said no charges have been filed while the investigation continues. Toxicology reports are pending. The ISP said it does not appear to be a targeted attack.

Those who were on the scene Monday afternoon said Akers drove through an adjacent field for several feet until crossing Breckenridge and hitting the building.

NPR Illinois Tire tracks were visible Tuesday in a nearby farm field.

The YNOT program operates by Jaycees Park and beneath the village water tower, in the middle of town. Students are bused to the location after school classes end. They had just arrived a few minutes earlier when the crash occurred.

In a social media post, Founder Jamie Loftus said the security cameras showed the vehicle "travelling westbound on Walnut, through Chatham, left Walnut Street, at a substantial distance away from YNOT. It travelled through a 78-acre farm field, arcing into a path that security cameras observed, showed it heading to our building at a high rate of speed."

"With no apparent attempt to alter its direction, the vehicle crossed North Breckenridge and the sidewalk, continuing into our parking lot and into the East wall of our building. The vehicle exited the building on the West side, crossing the gravel road access to the Chatham Water Tower, then lodging itself against a power-pole and ballfield fence," Loftus wrote.

Tyler, who asked us not to use his last name, lives next door. He was home at the time. When he heard the crash, he ran outside.

“I came out the front and didn’t see much. But then I went around back. I looked at (it vehicle) and it wasn’t completely totaled, so I didn’t think it was that bad,” he said.

He believes he was the first to call police. “As soon as I hung up, I saw people running to the vehicle. I got up there, looked to my left and then I saw a child. I said, oh no, this is much worse than I initially thought.“

“It’s crazy,” Tyler said. “It’s just a terrible, terrible situation.”

NPR Illinois The west side of the building shows damage.

Loftus added "The Illinois State Police are conducting their investigation, and as such, I will respect their wishes to allow them time to process all pieces of this horrific day, before communicating further.

I cannot gather the words to express much of anything that will make sense in print. However, I do know that our families who suffered loss and injury today, are hurting very, very badly. They are friends and their kids are like our kids. The Village of Chatham and Ball Chatham Schools are going to need their populations and that of the outside world to love them, pray for them, think of them and, at the same time, give them space and respect."

The day after, many Chatham residents were still trying to process what had occurred. Some spent Tuesday talking with neighbors. Some were seen wrapping red ribbons around poles that line village streets. Others wore ribbons pinned on their shirts.

The crowd was nearly out the door at Scoop Du Jour, a local ice cream and coffee shop. A free lunch was being offered for all. “We’re just letting everyone know they have a place to come if they need to be with their friends and talk,” co-owner Fran Abbott said. “We thought it would be a good way to open our doors to our family. This is our community.”

“It’s been difficult for a lot of these kids,” she pointed out. “We’ve seen a lot of them. They’ve lost friends.”

Many were chipping in with donations. A drop-off at Glenwood High School saw a steady stream of traffic as people were bringing snacks, water, coloring books and other items for those grieving.

“We’ve seen a tremendous outpouring of support and coordination,” said Chatham Village President Dave Kimsey. “It’s trying. It’s difficult to talk about. In trying times, (we) band together in response.”

Kimsey issued a proclamation to fly flags in the village at half-staff through May 6 in tribute to the lives lost.

NPR Illinois A donation drive at Glenwood High School.

Blood donations increased following the tragedy. "Sudden, tragic events like this remind us of the importance of maintaining a strong blood supply at all times," said ImpactLife’s Manager of Donor and Government Relations Jim Watts. "Thanks to the generosity of blood donors, the hospitals caring for the injured had the blood they needed, already on the shelves, ready to help, if needed.”

Schools were put on an e-learning schedule and all extracurricular activities were canceled. Glenwood Middle School was set up as a center for counseling available to students, staff and families.

NPR Illinois

A candlelight vigil is planned for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the high school football field.

A Facebook page with links to fundraisers and other information has been created.

“We all have a sense of hopelessness and utter disbelief,” said Scoop du Jour co-owner Shannon McCauley. “We need each other to get through that for these families, because we can’t imagine what they’re going through.”

As for helping each other, he said that’s what Chatham does when times are difficult.

He added “It’s a great place to live.”

