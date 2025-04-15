WNIJ Expands Volunteer Opportunities with new 'Community Corps' and 'Listener Corps'

Northern Public Radio volunteers support us in a number of ways, from helping staff live events to answering phones during pledge drives.

In a time of increasing news deserts, including portions of our listening area, we are also building up a structure for additional ways that volunteers can help us carry out our mission to provide news and information that is timely, accurate, and responsive to the needs of our region.

Community Corps correspondents assist the newsroom in monitoring area headlines and press releases, scouring local government agendas and proceedings, digital copy editing, and writing general assignment newscast copy under the supervision of WNIJ’s editorial team.



WNIJ Community Corps correspondents are not given monetary compensation for their volunteer work. Previous reporting experience is a plus and they must also adhere to the NPR Code of Ethics. Their work is credited if it appears online.

We are also looking for “super listeners” to serve on WNIJ’s Listener Corps. You’ll provide valuable feedback on shows, segments, and local content, helping us evaluate and improve our service to the community.

Your insights ensure we stay connected and relevant to our listeners.

Learn more about our volunteer opportunities here.