Statewide: Alcohol and your health
A new analysis examines drinking and its impact on health. It found that even one drink of alcohol per day raises cancer risk. Research supporting alcohol as a carcinogen is something that’s not well known by the public. We have a report.
Also this week:
* We revisit an interview about Illinois' history with the Manhattan Project, which helped develop the atomic bomb.
* Chip Mitchell talks with a data analyst about new numbers showing a drop in Chicago's murder rate.
* Celia Llopis-Jepsen reports on efforts to help migrating birds by reducing light pollution and making changes to buildings.
* We also learn about carbon credit programs design to protect forests.
* Yvonne Boose reports on a musician with special ties to Jane Addams.
* Emily Hays rides along on a bus tour highlighting African American history in Champaign County.
* Meg Anderson has details on a high school program to reduce arrests and violent crimes by taking a page from the game of poker.
* Peter Medlin reports on cuts to after school programs. Boys and Girls Clubs have been hit especially hard.