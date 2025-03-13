© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Statewide: The 100th anniversary of the Tri-State Tornado

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published March 13, 2025 at 5:09 PM CDT
The 1925 tornado destroyed homes in Murphysboro.
Jackson Co. Historical Society
The 1925 tornado destroyed homes in Murphysboro.

On March 18, 1925, a storm moved through southeast Missouri, southern Illinois and southern Indiana. It came without the warnings we are used to now and it proved devastating.

What has become known as the Tri-State Tornado left nearly 700 people dead, including many children. Estimated to be an EF-5, it is the deadliest tornado in U.S. history.

As we approach the anniversary, we talk with Angela Mason, author of Death Rides the Sky: The Story of the 1925 Tri-State Tornado. She interviewed several survivors and learned their stories of grief and resilience.

Also:

* Lisa Kurian Philip reports PhD students are feeling nervous about their future.

* Illinois Education Association President Al Llorens discusses the impact of U.S. Department of Education cuts on local schools.

* Peter Medlin examines a problem that grew worse for school during the pandemic: chronic absenteeism.

Matthew Austin, curator of biodiversity data at the Missouri Botanical Garden, looks through Dogwood tree samples in the herbarium.. Austin’s research shows Dogwood trees are blooming earlier in the season than in previous years due to climate change.
St. Louis Public Radio
Matthew Austin, curator of biodiversity data at the Missouri Botanical Garden, looks through Dogwood tree samples in the herbarium.. Austin’s research shows Dogwood trees are blooming earlier in the season than in previous years due to climate change.

* Harvest Public Media's Kate Grumke reports on herbaria, special plant libraries, and why they are important.

* A divorce attorney discusses the trends in marriage splits, including gray or senior divorces.

* Rachel Cramer has a story on rural grocery stores and the role they play in communities.
Illinois
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford