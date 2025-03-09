Audio Recordings: March 9 DeKalb Candidate Forum at DeKalb Public Library

DeKalb Candidate Forum

Event date: March 9, 2025

Location: DeKalb Public Library, Yusunas Room

Additional voter information: The Consolidated Election is on April 1. Early voting begins on March 17.

The forum was organized by DeKalb Election Group and co-sponsored by DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak Street, DeKalb.

The audience was invited to submit written questions for the candidates on-site at the event. The event was moderated by WNIJ's Susan Stephens.

Special thanks to WNIJ's Mike Lundgren for production assistance.

Candidates appear in alphabetical order:

DeKalb Mayor Candidates

Cohen Barnes

Linh Nguyen

Kouame Sanan

John Walker

DeKalb Candidate Forum Mayor.mp3 Listen • 49:06

Spencer Tritt, WNIJ Candidates for DeKalb Mayor appear at an election forum held March 9, 2025 at DeKalb Public Library

DeKalb City Clerk Candidates (all candidates are write-in)

Lynn Fazekas

Bradley Hoey

Steve Kapitan

DeKalb Candidate Forum City Clerk.mp3 Listen • 19:25

Spencer Tritt, WNIJ Candidates for DeKalb City Clerk appear at an election forum held March 9, 2025 at DeKalb Public Library

DeKalb School Board Candidates

Nicholas Atwood

Kristin Bailey

Mark Charvat (Did not appear, write-in candidate)

Brandon J. Elion

Stephen Gaffney (Did not appear)

Erin Grych

Jose Jaques

James W Mitchell (Did not appear)

Marilyn D. Parker (Did not appear)

Derek Shaw (Did not appear)

Twangie Smith (Did not appear)

Howard Solomon

DeKalb Candidate Forum School Board.mp3 Listen • 49:23

Spencer Tritt, WNIJ Candidates for DeKalb School Board appear at an election forum held March 9, 2025 at DeKalb Public Library

Township Supervisor Candidates

Mary Hess

Jim Luebke

DeKalb Candidate Forum Township Supervisor.mp3 Listen • 16:09