Audio Recordings: March 9 DeKalb Candidate Forum at DeKalb Public Library

Northern Public Radio
Published March 9, 2025 at 4:30 PM CDT

DeKalb Candidate Forum

Event date: March 9, 2025

Location: DeKalb Public Library, Yusunas Room

Additional voter information: The Consolidated Election is on April 1. Early voting begins on March 17.

The forum was organized by DeKalb Election Group and co-sponsored by DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak Street, DeKalb.

The audience was invited to submit written questions for the candidates on-site at the event. The event was moderated by WNIJ's Susan Stephens.

Special thanks to WNIJ's Mike Lundgren for production assistance.

Candidates appear in alphabetical order:

DeKalb Mayor Candidates

Cohen Barnes
Linh Nguyen
Kouame Sanan
John Walker

DeKalb Candidate Forum Mayor.mp3

Candidates for DeKalb Mayor appear at an election forum held March 9, 2025 at DeKalb Public Library
Spencer Tritt, WNIJ
DeKalb City Clerk Candidates (all candidates are write-in)

Lynn Fazekas
Bradley Hoey
Steve Kapitan

DeKalb Candidate Forum City Clerk.mp3

Candidates for DeKalb City Clerk appear at an election forum held March 9, 2025 at DeKalb Public Library
Spencer Tritt, WNIJ
DeKalb School Board Candidates

Nicholas Atwood
Kristin Bailey
Mark Charvat (Did not appear, write-in candidate)
Brandon J. Elion
Stephen Gaffney (Did not appear)
Erin Grych
Jose Jaques
James W Mitchell (Did not appear)
Marilyn D. Parker (Did not appear)
Derek Shaw (Did not appear)
Twangie Smith (Did not appear)
Howard Solomon

DeKalb Candidate Forum School Board.mp3

Candidates for DeKalb School Board appear at an election forum held March 9, 2025 at DeKalb Public Library
Spencer Tritt, WNIJ
Township Supervisor Candidates

Mary Hess
Jim Luebke

DeKalb Candidate Forum Township Supervisor.mp3

Candidates for DeKalb Township Supervisor appear at an election forum held March 9, 2025 at DeKalb Public Library
Spencer Tritt, WNIJ
