Audio Recordings: March 9 DeKalb Candidate Forum at DeKalb Public Library
DeKalb Candidate Forum
Event date: March 9, 2025
Location: DeKalb Public Library, Yusunas Room
Additional voter information: The Consolidated Election is on April 1. Early voting begins on March 17.
The forum was organized by DeKalb Election Group and co-sponsored by DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak Street, DeKalb.
The audience was invited to submit written questions for the candidates on-site at the event. The event was moderated by WNIJ's Susan Stephens.
Special thanks to WNIJ's Mike Lundgren for production assistance.
Candidates appear in alphabetical order:
DeKalb Mayor Candidates
Cohen Barnes
Linh Nguyen
Kouame Sanan
John Walker
DeKalb City Clerk Candidates (all candidates are write-in)
Lynn Fazekas
Bradley Hoey
Steve Kapitan
DeKalb School Board Candidates
Nicholas Atwood
Kristin Bailey
Mark Charvat (Did not appear, write-in candidate)
Brandon J. Elion
Stephen Gaffney (Did not appear)
Erin Grych
Jose Jaques
James W Mitchell (Did not appear)
Marilyn D. Parker (Did not appear)
Derek Shaw (Did not appear)
Twangie Smith (Did not appear)
Howard Solomon
Township Supervisor Candidates
Mary Hess
Jim Luebke