State Week: Uncertainty going forward

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIDan Petrella
Published February 28, 2025 at 12:35 PM CST
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

Illinois lawmakers and the governor are entering into budget negotiations amid the threat of tariffs on Illinois' trading partners, the withholding of federal funds and an overall uneasiness about the economy. On this episode, we discuss the uncertainty hanging over the statehouse.

Also, an audit of a program providing healthcare for undocumented adults proved to be much more costly than the Pritzker Administration predicted. And we discuss Jim Edgar, the former governor who this week announced he is battling pancreatic cancer.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and the Chicago Tribune's Dan Petrella.

Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
Dan Petrella
