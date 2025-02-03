© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Metamora man dead after ice fishing drowning at Evergreen Lake

WGLT | By Charlie Schlenker
Published February 3, 2025 at 2:58 PM CST
WGLT file photo

A man from Metamora has died while ice fishing in McLean County.

The sheriff and coroner say 49-year-old Jared Ward and another man fell through the ice at Evergreen Lake at Comlara Park about 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Ward was pronounced deceased at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington at 8:18 p.m. The coroner says Ward drowned due to exposure to the cold.

Emergency workers took the second man to Carle BroMenn Medical Center.

This incident remains under investigation by the McLean County Coroner’s Office and McLean County Sheriff’s Office.
Charlie Schlenker
Charlie Schlenker
