Statewide: Illinois expands police body camera law

Since 2022, larger police departments have been required to wear body cameras. Now, the law also applies to smaller jurisdictions. While they can be costly, advocates say it's important to see video evidence of what happens in the field.

We'll discuss the law and how compliance is going.

Also:

* Brad Palmer talks with Sydney Waters of the Better Business Bureau about navigating insurance policies after a natural disaster.

* Side Effects Public Media explains what pregnant patients in states with abortion bans or restrictions need to know.

* We hear from a researcher about a rise in concussions among female athletes.

* Melissa Ellin reports on counselors who work for the 9-8-8 suicide crisis lifeline suffering verbal and sexual abuse from some callers.

* Kate Grumke tells us about a new way builders are using wood.

* Anna Savchenko has the story of a nonprofit helping young people learn the art of filmmaking.

* We talk with the curator of the Elmhurst History Museum about a recent exhibit on movie palaces.