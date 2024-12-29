'A legacy of compassion': Illinois leaders react to Jimmy Carter's death

Elected leaders in Illinois are mourning the death of former President Jimmy Carter and reflecting on the life of the humanitarian and Nobel Peace-prize winner.

The 39th president of the United States who served from 1977 to 1981, Carter died Sunday at age 100. Carter, a Democrat from Georgia, was the oldest living U.S. president in history.

“President Jimmy Carter truly exemplified what it meant to live a life of full service. His towering legacy of compassion for others set a standard that will always be remembered,” Gov. JB Pritzker said in a statement on social media. “My deepest condolences to the Carter family and their loved ones. May his memory be a blessing.”

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill, the majority whip, said Carter’s life was “an inspiration to those of us who aspire to lead a life of service.”

“Jimmy Carter proved that excellence in public service can extend beyond the White House,” Durbin said in a statement. “I offer my condolences to the entire Carter family, to his friends and former staff members, and to the untold millions of people throughout the world whose lives are better because Jimmy Carter lived.”

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., said Carter created “a legacy we will never forget.”

“From his humble beginnings as a peanut farmer to a Navy Veteran, then Governor, President of the United States and Nobel Prize winner, President Carter lived a long life of service to out nation,” Duckworth said.

The Democratic Party of Illinois said Carter embodied humility and service. “His unwavering dedication to peace and justice will inspire generations. We extend our condolences to the Carter family and honor his extraordinary life,” the party said in a post on social media.

Carter had been in hospice care since February 2023.