Statewide: When government and politics becomes "scandalized"

Political scandals can damage more than just the reputation of those involved. They can also lead to less trust in government. A new podcast called Scandalized looks at these events through the years. The first episode featured former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich. We speak with the political experts behind the program.

Also:

* Illinois prosecutors are required to publicly released reports about fatal police shootings, but it doesn't always happen. Some say laws need to be strengthened to ensure transparency. Invisible Institute brings us details.

* Joe Deacon speaks with some members of Peoria's LGBTQ community about their concerns over a second Trump Administration.

* Donald Trump's return to the White House has environmental activists worried about their efforts.

* Alison Cuddy reports on one Illinois college that lets students take pieces of art back to their apartments or dorms.

MSI Mold-A-Rama figures

* Gary Zidek takes us to Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry to learn more about the ongoing exhibit focused on Mold-A-Rama machines.

* Charlie Schlenker talks with some ag leaders about the impact traded policies, like tariffs, could have on the industry.