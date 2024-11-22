© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State Week: Fall session ends

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIMike Miletich
Published November 22, 2024 at 1:01 PM CST
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

The legislature's two week fall session concluded with passage of the Dignity in Pay Act and an effort to protect victims who file lawsuits over childhood sex abuse. But a lot of discussion is what could happen when lawmakers return to the statehouse in January for the so-called lame duck session.

Our panel also talks about investments in electric vehicle charging stations and why some want the state to pull back on spending to help newly arrived migrants.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and WAND-TV Capitol Reporter Mike Miletich.

Illinois
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
See stories by Charles N. Wheeler III
Mike Miletich
See stories by Mike Miletich