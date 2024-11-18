Rochelle Public Library, Master Gardeners launch free seed library

Libraries are known for lending books, but some are now lending seeds. Yes, garden seeds.

A new partnership between the Ogle County Master Gardeners and the Flagg-Rochelle Public Library unlocks new opportunities for beginner and experienced gardeners. The new seed library is a way for aspiring gardeners to get involved.

Nestled in repurposed card catalog drawers, donated seed packets wait for the next gardener to come and browse. People can take up to 10 packets at a time. Once the growing season is over, the library hopes gardeners will bring saved seeds to add to their collection.

Ashley Capes is in charge of programming at the library.

“I thought it was fascinating concept," Capes said, "and something that I think every library should have. You know, it's a library within a library.”

Capes explains how the library works for everybody, and how it will be maintained over time by gardeners themselves.

“They pick out eight to 10 seed packets of anything they would like to choose," said Capes. "They write it down, they take it home, they grow it and, hopefully, bring back seeds from what they grow and what they harvest.”

The Master Gardeners are available through the growing season by phone and by appointment. Their advice and support are free, and anybody who is interested in the seed library can come and check it out.

