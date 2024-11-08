© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
State Week: Election takeaways

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Will BauerBrenden Moore
Published November 8, 2024 at 10:25 AM CST
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

The election is over and the scrutiny of results is well underway. Democrats held on to their advantage in the Illinois General Assembly and will keep their edge in the state's congressional delegation.

But Republicans are feeling hopeful following better than expected support for Donald Trump across the state. We recap the election and what it means for Illinois politics.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Lee Enterprises' Brenden Moore and St. Louis Public Radio's Will Bauer.
Sean Crawford
Will Bauer
