Illinois launches system to submit confidential reports as hate crime numbers surge

The state of Illinois announced a new program aimed at stemming hate crimes and other forms of bias as reports surge across the state and country.

Help Stop Hate will allow victims and witnesses to anonymously report hate crimes, bias and harassment to the state through an online portal and hotline.

Gov. JB Pritzker and state leaders said the state has seen a concerning climb in hate crimes in the past year, even as hate crimes often go unreported.

“As governor of this great state, as a person and as someone who has stood up against hate throughout my life, I’m horrified by this trend,” Pritzker said at a news conference Wednesday. “This nation, this state, cannot live up to our promise as a place of welcome and opportunity if it continues unabated and unchallenged.”

Last year, 303 hate crimes were reported in Chicago, the highest number reported since at least 2012, according to police. So far this year, 222 hate crimes have been reported.

Last weekend, an Orthodox Jewish man was shot while walking to a West Ridge synagogue, prompting advocates to call for hate crime charges to be filed. Pritzker said the investigation is ongoing, but he’s “horrified” the attack was potentially motivated by the victim’s religion.

“It is an urgent reminder of the progress that we still have to make so that all in Illinois can worship and live openly without fear for their safety,” Pritzker said.

The governor said his work with municipalities, organizations and individuals to recover from hate crimes and prevent them has highlighted a need for a reporting mechanism.

The program, which has been running since April, isn’t affiliated with law enforcement, but people who report incidents can choose to be connected with police departments. Depending on the nature of the report, callers can also be connected to resources like nonprofit organizations, mental health support, the Illinois attorney general’s office or shelters for people who feel unsafe at home.

Help Stop Hate was partly funded by a $1.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice over three years. It is also built into the state budget, said Jim Bennett, director of the Illinois Department of Human Rights.

Officials hope the program will provide the state with information about where to focus efforts to reduce hate crimes.

The Illinois Commission on Discrimination and Hate Crimes is set to begin a statewide study on hate early next year and host town halls to educate advocates and law enforcement about a pending bill that would require training on hate crimes for law enforcement.

Hate crimes and other forms of bias go unreported for reasons that include fear or confusion about the process as well as distrust of police in some communities, according to Elana Kahn, executive director of the Illinois Commission on Discrimination and Hate Crimes.

A condition of the Justice Department grant required the program be independent from law enforcement.

Specialists working the hotline will be trained in trauma-informed care and cultural competency. They are instructed to encourage reporting a potential hate crime but won’t report the incident on behalf of the caller.

“There are people in our communities who don’t trust law enforcement or government,” Kahn said. “This is really a way to help people without some of the barriers.”

Online reports can be made in English, Spanish, Tagalog, Hindi, Arabic, Mandarin and Polish. The hotline will be staffed with translators from more languages for people who need them. The online portal is available at ilstophate.org. The hotline number is 877-458-4283.