Statewide: A former anti-vaxxer calls for more compassion in the vaccine debate

Heather Simpson, a Texas mom, found herself convinced vaccines were unsafe. But then, something changed. She became a vaccine activist and now tours the country telling her story. She said the debate has pitted neighbors and relatives against one another.

“We’re fighting an anti-vaxxer like they are the bad guy, when really it’s anxiety we’re fighting, it’s misinformation we’re fighting, it’s people with money that run ads we’re fighting. We’re not fighting the freaked-out mom. Our fight isn’t against people, it’s against ideas and bigger things outside of that,” she added.

Simpson talks about why vaccine opponents are so convinced and how to have conversations with them about their concerns.

Also:

* Former President Donald Trump appeared in Chicago at an Economic Club event. We get a recap.

* Tessa Weinberg reports election officials say misinformation is the biggest threat to the November election.

* Sam Stecklow, a reporter and editor for the nonprofit newsroom Invisible Institute, discusses proposed rules that could remove police officers accused of misconduct.

* Nobel Prize winner Professor James Robinson of the University of Chicago discusses his achievement.

* Vaccine opponent turned advocate Heath Simpson discusses her journey and the fears she once had.

* Midwest Newsroom's Kavahn Mansouri reports on slow mail deliveries and problems it is causing for customers and suppliers of live baby chicks that are shipped.

* Lisa Kurian Philip talks with a high school counselor about a difficult year getting students prepared for college admissions.

Lisa Kurian Philip/WBEZ





Lavon Robinson leads a discussion about financial aid with a group of juniors at Downers Grove South High School, where he was a college counselor. WBEZ shadowed Robinson last school year, an especially difficult one for college admissions.



* Peter Medlin examines research opportunities at community colleges and how they can help students stay in school.

* Anna Savchenko visits a high school girl's flag football game. It became an official high school sport in Illinois this year.