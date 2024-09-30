Bloomington man dies in rural Tremont crash

The Tazewell County coroner says a 41-year-old Bloomington man was killed early Saturday in a crash in rural Tremont.

Jeffrey Flaugher II died of blunt force injuries when his vehicle left Townline Road and went into a farm field, the coroner said Monday. Flaugher was the only person in the vehicle.

Coroner Charles Hanley pronounced Flaugher dead at 4:35 a.m. Saturday, about 45 minutes hour after authorities were notified of the crash. Toxicology and other tests are pending.