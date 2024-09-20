© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
State Week: A court weighs the future of Illinois' assault weapons ban

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIPeter Hancock
Published September 20, 2024 at 12:34 PM CDT
Testimony was heard this week in an East St. Louis federal courtroom regarding the state's assault weapons ban. A judge will make his decision in coming weeks.

The law was passed in 2023 following the shooting at the Highland Park Independence Day parade. Seven people died and nearly 50 were injured. The shooter used a semiautomatic rifle.

Also, this week marked the one year anniversary of Illinois ending cash bail. We discuss the change and what the data shows so far.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois' Peter Hancock.
Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
Peter Hancock
Peter Hancock joined the Capitol News Illinois team as a reporter in January 2019.
