State Week: A court weighs the future of Illinois' assault weapons ban

Testimony was heard this week in an East St. Louis federal courtroom regarding the state's assault weapons ban. A judge will make his decision in coming weeks.

The law was passed in 2023 following the shooting at the Highland Park Independence Day parade. Seven people died and nearly 50 were injured. The shooter used a semiautomatic rifle.

Also, this week marked the one year anniversary of Illinois ending cash bail. We discuss the change and what the data shows so far.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois' Peter Hancock.

