Caterpillar pulls back on some DEI policies after conservative activist sets sights on company

Caterpillar is revamping some of its diversity, equity, and inclusion policies after a conservative activist set his sights on the company.

Robby Starbuck on Thursday posted an internal letter to employees on social media site X that told Caterpillar employees any training programs will now be focused on "fostering high performance," and require senior management approval for external speakers. The Fortune 100 company will also introduce new guidelines for external donations and sponsorships.

A Caterpillar representative confirmed to news agency Bloomberg that they talked to Starbuck after he reached out about their DEI policies. Caterpillar sent a copy of the memo referenced by Starbuck to WCBU.

The company will also no longer participate in the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index that rates companies on their LGBTQ+ friendliness, though a Caterpillar spokesperson told Bloomberg that decision was actually made before Starbuck threatened to begin campaigning publicly against them.

Starbuck, a filmmaker and one-time failed Republican congressional candidate, on Thursday called the changes at Caterpillar a "massive win for sanity."

The company still has a page for Diversity & Inclusion active on its website. The company touts its recognitions from Forbes for 2024 Best Employers for Diversity and 2024 America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity from Newsweek.

John Deere, Harley-Davidson, and Ford are some of the other major companies to roll back or rethink DEI initiatives after pressure from Starbuck.

Caterpillar based its world headquarters in the Peoria area for nearly a century before moving top executives to the Chicago suburbs in 2017. The earthmoving giant then moved its headquarters to Irving, Texas in 2022.

Caterpilllar still employs about 18,000 people in Illinois, including more than 10,000 in the Peoria area.