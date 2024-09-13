© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State Week: Illinois higher education challenges

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIPeter MedlinLisa Kurian Philip
Published September 13, 2024 at 1:48 PM CDT
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

Illinois colleges and universities have been under financial pressure in the past couple of decades and it continues. Some smaller colleges have closed, faculty layoffs have been announced and enrollment remains a concern for many campuses.

Add to that the growing cost of attending school, delays in financial aid, a number of students going out of state and an upcoming enrollment cliff.

Those are some of the topics we address on this episode of State Week.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler, WNIJ Education Reporter and host of the show Teacher's Lounge Peter Medlin and Lisa Kurian Philip, WBEZ Higher Education Reporter in partnership with Open Campus Media.

Illinois
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
See stories by Charles N. Wheeler III
Peter Medlin
Peter joins WNIJ as a graduate of North Central College. He is a native of Sandwich, Illinois.
See stories by Peter Medlin
Lisa Kurian Philip
See stories by Lisa Kurian Philip