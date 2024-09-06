Seven finalists are vying for Sangamon County Sheriff's job

A committee formed to review applicants interested in becoming the next Sangamon County Sheriff has chosen seven individuals as finalists. Interviews start next week and each candidate will undergo a comprehensive background check, according the county.

Former Sheriff jack Campbell resigned amid fallout from the death of Sonya Massey, who was fatally shot in her home by former deputy Sean Grayson. He faces first degree murder charges and more.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon is temporarily serving as sheriff until a new appointment is made.

Sangamon County Board Chairman Andy Van Meter will make a nomination for a new sheriff and the board will have final approval. The person chosen will serve until the end of Campbell's term in 2026.

As for a timeframe on selection, an announcement from the county Friday gave more details:

The Sangamon County Board’s regular meeting will take place as scheduled on Tuesday, September 10th, along with all committee meetings. However, the board meeting will be largely procedural. No substantive business, reports, presentations, or public comment will occur during this meeting.

The Board will quickly adjourn after a roll call and the approval of the previous meetings’ minutes until a special meeting on Wednesday, September 18th at 6:00 PM to be held at the Convention Center. This special meeting will cover all September business, public comment, and the possible confirmation of a new Sheriff.

The Sheriff Applicant Review Committee is chaired by retired 7th District Circuit Court Judge Pat Kelley. has selected seven finalists from an initial pool of fifteen applicants.

In a joint statement, Van Meter and Kelley said, “We are truly thankful for the interest and willingness to serve shown by so many candidates. The Sheriff’s Office is crucial to public safety and community trust, and we are confident that from these seven finalists, we will find the best person to lead with integrity and transparency.”



Finalists:

Timothy Becker

(Athens Chief of Police; Retired Chief of Staff from the Illinois State Police)



Bryce Benton

(Illinois State Police, Division of Criminal Investigation, Intelligence Command, Special Agent/Task Force Officer)



Paula Crouch

(Chief Deputy Circuit Clerk of Sangamon County; Retired Lieutenant from the Springfield Police Department)

Nancy Finley

(Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office, Sergeant)

Mike Harth

(Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office, Sergeant)



Chris Mueller

(Sangamon County Central Dispatch, Executive Director; Retired Lieutenant from the Springfield Police Department)



Bryan Pruitt

(Retired from the Illinois State Police, Captain of District 10/Troop 7)