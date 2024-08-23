A breakdown of the WIU layoffs by department

This month’s layoffs at Western Illinois University affected departments across the campus, though some were hit harder than others.

The administration provided the information through a Freedom of Information Act request filed by Community News Brief, which shared the details with TSPR.

Unit A (Tenured and tenure-track) Faculty -- 40 layoffs



4 Accounting, Finance, Economics, and Decision Sciences

2 Agriculture

1 Art and Design

4 Communication and Media

1 Computer Sciences

1 Earth, Atmospheric, and Geographic Information Sciences

1 Education

1 Engineering and Technology

1 Foreign Languages and Literatures

5 Kinesiology

2 Law Enforcement and Justice Administration

8 Libraries

1 Museum Studies

2 Music

1 Political Science

3 Recreation, Park, Tourism, and Hospitality

1 Sociology and Anthropology

1 Theatre and Dance

Unit B (Non-tenure track) Faculty -- 17 layoffs



4 Accounting, Finance, Economics, and Decision Sciences

1 Chemistry

2 Communication and Media

1 Earth, Atmospheric, and Geographic Information Sciences

1 Law Enforcement and Justice Administration

4 Management and Marketing

1 Music

1 Psychology

1 Recreation, Park, Tourism, and Hospitality

1 Theatre and Dance

Staff -- 32 layoffs



3 Academic Advisers

1 Accounting Assistant

1 Accounting Officer

1 Administrative Assistant

1 Art Gallery Director

1 Associate Agriculture Research Technician

1 Athletics Communication Associate

2 Building Service Workers

1 Chief Information Officer

1 Graduate Studies Admissions Counselor

1 Information Technology Support Associate

1 Instructional Development Specialist

1 Marketing Associate

2 Office Administrators

5 Office Managers

1 Program Coordinator

1 Publicity-Promotions Associate

1 Senior Library Specialist

1 Program Coordinator

1 Senior Photographer

1 Sports Equipment Manager

1 Staff Physician

1 TV Director/Producer

1 User Support Services Manager

The administration said a total salary savings of $6 million will be realized in one year from the layoffs.

The August layoffs are in addition to the layoffs of 35 Unit B faculty, whose contracts were not renewed at the beginning of July. They include:



1 Agriculture

1 Biology

1 Broadcasting and Journalism

2 Business and Technology

1 Chemistry

4 Communication

6 Computer Sciences

1 English

2 Law Enforcement and Justice Administration

1 Libraries

5 Management and Marketing

2 Psychology

1 Recreation, Park, Tourism, and Hospitality

4 School of Education

3 Sociology and Anthropology

Additional information from the administration

The positions of Vice President for Quad Cities Operations and Vice President for Enrollment Management were both eliminated. Those responsibilities were added to other administrative positions.

All department budgets have been reduced by 25%. Some have been reduced by more; it varies by department.

Several programs in the Quad Cities will no longer be offered in-person at that campus after the 2024-25 school year. The administration said current students in those majors will be given the opportunity to work with their advisors and complete their programs through online coursework.

The streamlined offerings at the Quad Cities campus will be more directly tied to the QC Strategic Initiatives Plan, with a focus on regional workforce development needs, expanding partnerships with organizations and employers, and exploring credentialing and other professional development opportunities.

Moving forward -- ‘It starts with financial stability’

During a town hall meeting on August 13, administrators were asked about their vision for WIU’s next five and ten years.

“First and foremost, it starts with financial stability,” said Interim President Dr. Kristi Mindrup.

“It’s difficult to imagine five to ten years out until we’ve addressed financial stability. That’s our first and foremost priority.”

She said the administration is spending its time and attention on financial planning. She said there is an urgency to balance the institution’s budget and address its cash flow – doing so will ensure Western “can continue moving forward into the future.”

Mindrup said the cuts are deep and painful, but that WIU cannot and will not run out of money, and that the administration is making every effort to ensure the university can make payroll.

Mindrup also said there’s an eye toward innovation as well as supporting scholarship and research, and that Western is striving to “align its two campuses with workforce development.”

Interim Provost Mark Mossman said the administration is not making plans to turn WIU into a technical college or a liberal arts college.

“Our goal here, what we envision in five to ten years, is maintaining what we basically are, which is a regional, Master’s, comprehensive institution offering a whole portfolio of programs,” Mossman said.

But he said Western must improve its student retention rates, and that the institution also must match its budget with the number of students it actually has rather than with the number it hopes to attract.

Mossman said the residential campus in Macomb should provide a certain portfolio of programs, while the Quad Cities campus should align itself directly with community needs.

