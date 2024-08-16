Springfield Race Riot site now officially a national monument

A decade-long effort culminated Friday when President Joe Biden declared the 1908 Springfield Race Riot site a national monument.

The action means the property will be managed by the National Park Service. The NPS will be responsible for maintaining the site and also telling the story of what happened. The agency is also in charge of Abraham Lincoln's home in Springfield.

During the riot, a mob of white residents murdered at least six Black Americans, burned Black homes and businesses and attacked hundreds of residents for no other reason than the color of their skin. This happened just blocks from the Lincoln residence.

“We can’t let these things fade. It can happen again if we don’t take care of and fight for our democracy,” Biden said.

In the aftermath of the riot, the NAACP was formed.

Springfield NAACP President Austin Randolph traveled to Washington to see Biden sign the proclamation.

"It is is history. It is healing. It is learning. It is educating the community and our young people who are coming up and being involved in the city of Springfield. It is a major event," he said. "We want to make sure that racism and justice is dealt with in a way that is positive, that will make it better for all people."

An excavation as part of the Springfield High Speed Rail project uncovered foundations and artifacts from homes destroyed during the riot. An agreement with community members was reached in 2018 to excavate the remains and designate the uncovered site a memorial. The area located between North 9th and 11th Streets, and between East Mason and East Madison Streets, constitutes the Springfield 1908 Race Riot Site.

Randolph said a sculpture of a tree is planned for the property signifying the lynching of two individuals, Scott Burton and William Donnegan, during the riot.

Erin Carlson Mast is President and CEO of the Lincoln Presidential Foundation.

“As a proud partner of the National Park Service at Lincoln Home National Historic Site, we recognize the connections between these sites and stories,” said Mast. “The establishment of the NAACP on Abraham Lincoln's birthday in 1909 underscored the enduring link between Lincoln's legacy and the struggle for freedom and equality. The mob violence was local, but the impact has been national. We look forward to working together to ensure the preservation, interpretation, and commemoration of this important place in American history for generations to come.”

“We extend our gratitude to President Biden and Vice President Harris for placing value on civil rights progression and the preservation of Black history,” said Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher. “This proclamation not only aids in safeguarding our historical heritage but also facilitates national introspection, creating advancement within our community. The establishment of the 1908 Race Riot National Monument serves as a testament to resilience, leadership, and the importance of addressing our history with transparency and integrity."

Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum

According to the official account of what took place, on the evening of August 14, 1908, after being accused of unrelated sexual assault and murder crimes, two Black men were sitting in jail. Tension was rising, as a large mob of about 5,000 white people were gathering outside, trying to take matters into their own hands. They were demanding the release of both George Richardson and Joe James.

George, who was accused of raping a white woman and Joe, who was accused of murdering a white man. As the police were sensing danger, the county sheriff, with help from Harry Loper, a white business owner, secretly removed the two prisoners through the back door and put them on a train that transported them to another jail in Bloomington, IL. Once the mob learned of this move, they erupted in mass racial violence.

Spreading out, the mob headed towards the Black neighborhoods. Looting and damaging Black owned business, destroying their homes, and eventually lynching two important members of the black community, Scott Burton and William Donegan. Springfield endured racial violence for days, until Illinois Governor, Charles Deneen called the Illinois National Guard to bring the riots under control.

The nation was shocked by the racial violence that occurred and the irony of it happening in the hometown of Abraham Lincoln, if it could happen in Springfield, it could happen anywhere, activists believed.

As a result, many died including both black and white residents. Dozens of Black owned homes and business were burned to the ground, causing property damage of over $150,000, a large cost in 1908. These events caused thousands of the Black residents to pack up their families and move out of Springfield, some to never return.

Of the two accused Black men, who were the main focus of the racial violence, Joe James was eventually tried, convicted and hanged for the murder of Clergy Ballard. George Richardson was set free after his accuser, Mabel Hallam recanted her story.

“While the 1908 Springfield Race Riot demonstrates our nation’s deep history of racial violence, it also sparked the creation of the NAACP – reflecting the strength and resilience of Black Americans in the tireless fight for civil rights. It is critical that we preserve this history for future generations. Since coming to Congress, I’ve been pushing for this recognition and I couldn’t be more excited to see it come to fruition," said Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (D-Springfield).

The proclamation comes on the 116th commemoration of the events that took place August 14-16, 1908.

Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum A scene along E. Madison St. in Springfield after the riot.

Randolph, the local NAACP President, said telling what took place will help make sure it never happens again.

"You have many national park sites all over the country to educate the community. This monument will tell the story of the NAACP and the community, the people who lived through that time that went through such a tragedy," he said. Randolph added the site will also be an important location for visitors to see.

The news about the riot site comes during what has been a difficult summer in Springfield, a community still struggling in the aftermath of Sonya Massey's shooting, in which a white former deputy killed a Black woman in her home.

“The 1908 Springfield Race Riot was a violent and hateful tragedy, but it’s a part of Illinois’ and our nation’s history that we cannot turn a blind eye to,” said Senator Dick Durbin. Together, we can honor the lives lost during the deadly riots and reaffirm our commitment to fighting prejudice in Illinois and across the country.”

"I’ve been working for years to designate this site as a national monument to help ensure the painful lessons learned here will not be lost for the generations of Americans to come," said Senator Tammy Duckworth.

The Hospital Sisters Health System was among those weighing in Friday.

“This monument memorializes a tragic event that is an unfortunate part of our nation’s history,” said Damond W. Boatwright, President and CEO of HSHS. “Our founding Hospital Sisters, in the aftermath of the riot, cared for the injured at St. John’s while homes and businesses burned nearby. Their commitment to care for all of God’s people, regardless of race, set an example that continues to inspire us today to promote peace and racial justice.”

Boatwright also said he hopes the outdoor historic site will become a national attraction and serve as a powerful educational opportunity, as well as a place of healing.

