Sheriff: Bloomington teen likely died trying to cross river after stolen vehicle crashed in Bartonville

Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins said "several wrong decisions" by two teens led to one of them losing his life earlier this month.

Just after 4 a.m. on July 4, Canton police pulled over a vehicle reported stolen out of Bloomington. The vehicle fled into Peoria County. Canton police continued pursuing until it crashed at the intersection of Adams and U.S. 24 in Bartonville, around 4:17 a.m.

The vehicle rolled several times in the crash. The 14-year-old driver was arrested on the scene, but Watkins said dashcam footage shows the passenger crawling out of the window and running away on foot.

That passenger was wearing the same clothing 14-year-old Leroy Griffin of Bloomington was wearing when his body was found in the river near the Peoria Lock and Dam by a fisherman on July 6.

Watkins said there were only two people in the vehicle. Officers said Griffin was spotted again crossing the street by the Bartonville McDonalds, and again walking on the shoulder of eastbound Interstate 474. Griffin ran into the woods when he spotted the squad car.

An East Peoria K9 search for the passenger didn't turn him up. The Peoria County Sheriff's Office was also unable to locate him.

"After reviewing all the information that has been gathered, our investigation shows Leron Griffin fled from the stolen vehicle that crashed in Bartonville and most likely drowned from trying to cross the river near the dam," Watkins said. "This area has a strong current due to the dam being in that location."

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said an autopsy showed Griffin died by drowning, and likely hadn't been in the river more than two days when his body was found. There was no evidence he was injured by someone else, Harwood said.

Watkins had been staying with his grandmother and wasn't reported missing when authorities found his body in the river. The two teens were visiting family in Macomb before they were pulled over in Canton.

"Unfortunately, these teenagers made several wrong decisions during this incident that led to one of them losing their lives. Our thoughts are with Leron Griffin’s family," Watkins said.

