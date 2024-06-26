Statewide: The timeless appeal of a Lustron home

Lustron produced prefabricated enameled steel houses post WWII. They were seen as a cheaper and faster way to provide housing for returning G.I.s. Developed by a Chicago inventor, Lustron houses served their purpose at the time. But for many, they remain a place to call home. Tag along as we visit with a pair of Lustron owners in Illinois.

Also,

* Side Effects Public Media has an update on bird flu and the potential risk to humans.

* WBEZ's Chip Mitchell traveled to Colombia to see first-hand how that country is handling an influx of migrants from Venezuela and possible lessons for Chicago.

* Maureen McKinney talks with Angela Cummings, Executive Director of the Illinois Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

* We head to the lab of a researcher examining what happens when white parents talk to their school-age children about Black racism.

* Yvonne Boose tells us about an organization at Northern Illinois University giving Black nursing students a safe space.

Lauren Warnecke/WGLT Arcadia in McLean.

* We learn about an experiment involving identical trees in three states to see how they each handle climate change.

* Lauren Warnecke stops by an arcade mecca located in a small central Illinois town.