© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Woman from Normal dies in I-74 crash

WGLT | By Eric Stock
Published May 31, 2024 at 3:52 PM CDT
WGLT file photo

A 32-year-old woman from Normal died in a crash on Interstate 74 in East Peoria on Friday morning, according to Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley.

The crash happened shortly before 8:45 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near the Pinecrest Drive exit.

Hanley said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:23 a.m. Her name is being withheld pending family notification.

Hanley said more information will be released after an autopsy on Monday.

The case remains under investigation by the Tazewell County coroner’s office and Illinois State Police.
Illinois
Eric Stock
Eric Stock is the News Director at WGLT. You can contact Eric at ejstoc1@ilstu.edu.
See stories by Eric Stock