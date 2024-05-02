Statewide: When hospitals avoid helping sexual assault survivors

Illinois leads the nation in what it requires of hospitals after a sexual assault victim seeks help. A state law requires hospitals to offer a forensic exam, often called a rape kit. A revision passed in 2018 also required the hospital to notify a sexual assault advocate on the girl’s behalf. But in some cases, that isn't happening. An investigation determined the number of facilities that transfer patients instead of treating them has been rising. We talk with the reporter.

Also:

* Dave McKinney reports Illinois taxpayers could be on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars to help state employees lose weight.

* Erik Dedo speaks with Heather Simpson, a former vaccine opponent turned advocate. She explains what changed her mind and how public health officials could do better.

* We visit Grandma Peggy's Breakfast Club and meet the woman who has opened her home to local teens.

* Adriana Cardona Maguigad visits a wedding ceremony for asylum seekers in Chicago.

* Colin Schoop reports on efforts to restore and protect prairie in the state.

