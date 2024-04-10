WNIJ Hola
Hola es su centro para mantenerse informado, compartir ideas y conectarse con recursos. (Hola is your hub to stay informed, share ideas, and connect with resources in northern Illinois.)
NIU's Ballet Folklórico Aztlán previews spring showcase
WNIJ's Isabel Tapia talks with Aztlan Folklórico Director Alyssa Calderón about the coming dance showcase and the history behind how the group started among Northern Illinois University students.
The group performs on April 20th at Northern Illinois University.
More information is available on the group's Facebook page.