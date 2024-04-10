© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WNIJ Hola
Hola es su centro para mantenerse informado, compartir ideas y conectarse con recursos. (Hola is your hub to stay informed, share ideas, and connect with resources in northern Illinois.)

NIU's Ballet Folklórico Aztlán previews spring showcase

Northern Public Radio | By Isabel Tapia
Published April 10, 2024 at 11:40 AM CDT

WNIJ's Isabel Tapia talks with Aztlan Folklórico Director Alyssa Calderón about the coming dance showcase and the history behind how the group started among Northern Illinois University students.

The group performs on April 20th at Northern Illinois University.

More information is available on the group's Facebook page.
Illinois
Isabel Tapia
Isabel Tapia is a reporter with WNIJ for the spring 2024 semester
See stories by Isabel Tapia