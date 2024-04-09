© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Reality Bytes Film Festival adds Egyptian Theatre to its screening schedule

Northern Public Radio | By Brandon Clark
Published April 9, 2024 at 10:04 AM CDT

Festival creator and NIU professor Laura Vasquez has seen the film festival grow over the past 23 years.

"When we first started, we were probably getting six to 10 films entered in the festival, which is, as you might imagine, is a pretty small amount, " Vazquez said. "This year, we had 124 films entered in the festival. So we've gotten a huge increase. We're very specific in that we only want student short films. And so I think we're getting a pretty good representation, and films come from all over the world."

NIU students also handle all aspects of putting on the festival — from selecting the films to running the social media and marketing campaigns.

This is also the first year that some of the films will be shown at downtown DeKalb's Egyptian Theatre.

The Reality Bytes Student Film Festival will be held April 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at NIU's Cole Hall and April 10 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at DeKalb's Egyptian Theatre.

Illinois
Brandon Clark
Brandon Clark is a reporter at WNIJ.
See stories by Brandon Clark