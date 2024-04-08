© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Illinois University campus community gathers for solar eclipse viewing party

Northern Public Radio | By Kendall George
Published April 8, 2024 at 3:10 PM CDT
Kianna Graves gathers outside of NIU's Davis Hall to watch the partial eclipse on April 8, 2024
1 of 6  — PXL_20240408_190924638~2 (1).jpg
Kianna Graves gathers outside of NIU's Davis Hall to watch the partial eclipse on April 8, 2024
Jenna Dooley
Students and staff gather outside of Davis Hall at NIU to watch the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.
2 of 6  — DSC06153.JPG
Students and staff gather outside of Davis Hall at NIU to watch the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.
Spencer Tritt
Students and staff gather outside of Davis Hall at NIU to watch the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.
3 of 6  — DSC06169.JPG
Students and staff gather outside of Davis Hall at NIU to watch the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.
Spencer Tritt
Students and staff gather outside of Davis Hall at NIU to watch the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.
4 of 6  — DSC06170.JPG
Students and staff gather outside of Davis Hall at NIU to watch the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.
Spencer Tritt
Susan Stephens demonstrates how the eclipse creates a unique shadow through a common kitchen colander in the WNIJ parking lot.
5 of 6  — 20240408_144220.jpg
Susan Stephens demonstrates how the eclipse creates a unique shadow through a common kitchen colander in the WNIJ parking lot.
WNIJ Chief Technical Officer David Tallacksen shared a photo from Lebanon, Indiana.
6 of 6  — IMG_1288.jpg
WNIJ Chief Technical Officer David Tallacksen shared a photo from Lebanon, Indiana.

A solar eclipse viewing party was held at Northern Illinois University Monday afternoon where the moon covered more than 90% of the sun.

Emalie Vorgeler is a Time Arts major from Ashton, Illinois.

She joined scores of students and community members outside of the campus observatory. The weather cooperated this year with clear skies.

“I was really excited to see it," Vorgeler said. "I saw [an eclipse] when I was a sophomore in high school and it was really lame. I saw how much we were going to be able to see better this time and I wanted to make it a point to come see. And they were giving out free glasses, so why not? I stuck around and didn’t make the commute back home.”

Cameron Laurent is an NIU sociology major from Chicago. He joined friends on the lawn outside of Davis Hall to watch the partial eclipse.

"I am just really fighting the urge not to just look at it with my bare eyes," Laurent said. "Because every time I want to look, I am like 'Oh, yeah,' and then I am like, 'Oh, no.'"

Amaria Goldsmith is a psychology major from Rockford.

"I thought it was moving slow," Goldsmith said as she watched it happen right over her head. "Now it is like moving with motion. It's going now. It looks pretty cool now."

Abby Byer is a business administration major from Shannon, Illinois.

"I am very fascinated by science, and space, and the sun." Byer said. "I just wanted to come out and see it. I have seen a solar eclipse before, but that was years ago. This is a once in a lifetime thing. It is really close to us and I just really wanted to check it out."

The partial eclipse in northern Illinois reached peak totality at 2:07 p.m.
Kendall George
Kendall George is a senior journalism major at Northern Illinois University.
