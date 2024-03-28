© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Statewide: When calls for campus mental health assistance go unanswered

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published March 28, 2024 at 12:58 PM CDT
stocksnap

Isabelle Dizon saw a campus counseling center number on a syllabus. It offers short-term therapy paid for by a health service fee charged to every student. So Dizon reached out.

“I called them a couple times and it all went to voicemail … I also emailed. There was never a response,” said Dizon, now a junior and a graphic design major. “It was kind of like, ‘Well, you’re all on your own,’ and ‘You have to be tough.’ … I just wish they picked up.”

Colleges and universities have recognized the need for mental health services, especially for students of color. But a lack of resources has made providing that help more spotty. We have a report.

