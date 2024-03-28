Statewide: When calls for campus mental health assistance go unanswered

Isabelle Dizon saw a campus counseling center number on a syllabus. It offers short-term therapy paid for by a health service fee charged to every student. So Dizon reached out.

“I called them a couple times and it all went to voicemail … I also emailed. There was never a response,” said Dizon, now a junior and a graphic design major. “It was kind of like, ‘Well, you’re all on your own,’ and ‘You have to be tough.’ … I just wish they picked up.”

Colleges and universities have recognized the need for mental health services, especially for students of color. But a lack of resources has made providing that help more spotty. We have a report.

Also:

* Madison Holcomb reports on a man who is committed to being a role model to other young people.

* Robert Loerzel takes us on a tour of the University of Chicago campus, which played a key role in the development of nuclear weapons.

* Adriana Cardona Maguigad has more on efforts feed the thousands of migrants who have arrived in Chicago.

* Sarah Fentem reports on efforts to bring alkaline hydrolysis, or water cremation, to the St. Louis area.

* We have the story of a father who has helped bring jobs to those with special needs.

Courtesy Of The Ohio Division Of Wildlife. A gray fox perched on a log. Within the last four years, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio have launched gray fox studies to find out why numbers have declined and what may help the species rebound.

* Rachel Cramer investigates the population decline of the gray fox in the Midwest.

* Peter Medlin has the story of how smaller, often rural schools, share resources.

* Maureen McKinney interviews Julie Benson, who has started two sober living houses in Springfield, to help the homeless and those in need.

