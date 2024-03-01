IL-76 candidate profiles: Carolyn "Morris" Zasada

This week, we are looking at the primary candidates running for Illinois state representative for the 76th district. Since there are five candidates, WNIJ will present the candidates in alphabetical order each morning throughout the week.

Carolyn “Morris” Zasada is a former Marine and has worked in the nonprofit sector. She currently works in real estate and serves on the DeKalb City Council. Zasada says her military experience has taught her what responsible gun ownership looks like and does not take the issue lightly.

“I had a friend who was murdered just a few years ago by her ex-husband," Zasada shared during a forum organized earlier this month by DeKalb Stands. “People who have protection orders should not have access to weapons. So, I feel very strongly about being extremely cautious about responsible gun ownership.”

Zasada says the expansion of nuclear energy can be controversial, but says she supports the idea if executed responsibly.

“It looks like this is going to be one of the few ways that we can actually work toward more carbon neutral increases in energy,” Zasada said “So, I support these changes. I support the growth of small nuclear reactors because that's what I'm hearing that the community wants. I think we have to be really cautious and tread lightly when we're talking about waste that we haven't quite figured out how to dispose of yet.”

Climate change is another highly contested issue on the ballot — one Zasada feels the state can improve upon with concentrated focus.

“I think carbon tax credits need to be something of the past,” Zasada said. “We also need to make sure that we are not giving tax credits to companies that are producing coal. That needs to end.”

Like several cities surrounding Chicago, the DeKalb City Council has been discussing ways to prepare if migrants arrive in the city. Zasada says the state needs to do its part, especially with better coordination involving welcoming centers.

“From the city perspective," she said, "we reached out to five different welcoming centers in the near area to see if they would help us in the event that we had an influx of migrants, and the results were not positive. We ended up with only one phone call being answered and that's a really challenging spot to be in.”

When it comes to issues involving reproductive rights, Zasada says, as a mother, she wants to ensure women are not placed into life threatening positions when faced with the possibility of having to end a non-viable pregnancy.

“I absolutely support bodily autonomy and want to make sure that we have the rights that we should have to make the choices we need to make,” Zasada said.

Zasada says she is running because she believes her background in economics will be an asset to the constituents of the 76th district.

“I have an understanding," she said, "of what types of economic tools we need to break down and reform things and create equity.”

Zasada faces Cohen Barnes and Amy “Murri” Briel in the Democratic primary. Liz Bishop and Crystal Loughran face each other on the Republican ballot. The primary will be held March 19th.

You can find profiles for all of the candidates running for IL-76 at wnij.org/election