Statewide: When health care systems fail to report abuse

A Chicago Tribune investigation found multiple cases where hospital systems allowed medical providers to keep seeing patients after they were accused of sexual misconduct.

It found the systems often failed to report the allegations to the state. Instead, lawsuits were quietly settled with confidentiality agreements, prohibiting the patients from going public.

We talk with one of the reporters on this episode.

Also:

* Municipal finance expert Justin Marlowe explains the impact of the migrant crisis on Chicago's suburbs.

* JuanPablo Ramirez-Franco talks with a Midwest tribal leader about a challenge to a crude oil pipeline beneath a gap that separates Lake Michigan and Lake Huron.

* Side Effects Public Media's Natalie Krebs has a report on rural hospitals that are continuing to provide obstetric units.

* Yvonne Boose introduces us to Rockford's newest youth poet laureate.

* Peter Medlin tells us how students at one school are working to get their classmates engaged in this year's election.

* Camryn Cutinello reports on the uncertainty among some parents and school administrators after the Invest in Kids Act was allowed to expire.

* Sarah Karp has the details on the Chicago Board of Education voting to remove police officers from school buildings.

Tristen Rouse/St. Louis Public Radio Eric Joiner, transportation supervisor for the Ralls County School District, fills a bus with diesel exhaust fluid. While most buses in the Missouri school district’s fleet use diesel or gas engines, the school district has two electric buses.

* Harvest Public Media's Kate Grumke explains how more school districts are using electric buses.

* Rachel Duckett has the story of a Quad Cities student with an app to reduce food waste.

* Emily Hoerner of the Chicago Tribune discusses the newspaper's investigation in abuse by medical providers and the response from some health care systems.

