IL-76 candidate profiles: Crystal Loughran

This week, we are looking at the primary candidates running for Illinois state representative for the 76th district. Since there are five candidates, WNIJ will present the candidates in alphabetical order each morning throughout the week.

The 76th district covers parts of DeKalb, Bureau, and LaSalle counties.

Current representative Lance Yednock is not seeking re-election.

Loughran says she respects Yednock but disagrees with many of his policies.

“He voted for the SAFE-T Act,” she said. “There's a lot of legislation out there that he voted for that I never would have voted for. Some of the legislation he voted for, I definitely want to repeal it."

Loughran says she is running to give power back to the people.

“I'm finding that people have lost hope—that they feel that their vote doesn't count,” Loughran said. “I want to reach these people and say their vote does count.”

Loughran feels the top issues facing the state are building up the economy, reducing crime, and supporting agriculture.

“The Democrats have bankrupt us. We have large business that's leaving the state,” Loughran said. “If you look at our regulations, we need to be drawing in big business to the state of Illinois. It helps with taxes and then it increases employment.”

Loughran says new business is especially important to revitalizing shrinking areas in the district.

“When I was canvassing to get my petition signed, I hit our downtown areas and there were portions of our downtown areas that are boarded up,” Loughran said. “People are leaving, businesses are closing, and we need new leadership in the state of Illinois, because what we have right now is not working for the people.”

Loughran believes keeping police departments funded and eliminating the SAFE-T Act are key to combating the crime rate.

“I truly believe that we need to back our police departments, and the men and women that protect us here in the state of Illinois,” Loughran said. “I will do my best if there's funding to make sure our officers are taken care of and that goes with the SAFE-T Act."

Loughran says the New Green Deal hurts Illinois farmers. It includes proposals to address climate change.

“There's an attack on our farmers in the state of Illinois with this Green New Deal 'scam,'” Loughran said. “We should not be giving up our farmland to put up windmills. We are the breadbasket of the United States. We grow corn and soybeans. Especially with our corn and soybeans—we make ethanol.”

Loughran says she is also a strong advocate of the 2nd Amendment.

“I don't believe the federal government, or J.B. Pritzker, needs to know what's in my gun safe,” Loughran said. “I am a law-abiding citizen, and I should be able to defend myself as a woman.”

Loughran is also pushing for more choice in where parents send their children to school.

“Our public schools have failed our children,” Loughran said. “Our children can't read at grade level. They can’t do math at grade level. We're teaching things that don't belong in the classroom."

Loughran says she believes she is a strong contender on the ballot.

“The reason I feel that way is because I work for the people,” Loughran said. “We need to give the power back to the people of Illinois. They've been disenfranchised. They've lost their voice, and I want to be their voice.”

Loughran faces Liz Bishop on the Republican ballot. Cohen Barnes, Amy “Murri” Briel and Carolyn “Morris” Zasada are challenging each other on the Democratic side.

The primary will be held March 19th.

Friday, WNIJ will profile Democrat Carolyn "Morris" Zasada for the Illinois 76th district. Learn more about our election coverage at wnij.org/election