IL-76 candidate profiles: Amy "Murri" Briel

This week, we are looking at the primary candidates running for Illinois state representative for the 76th district. Since there are five candidates, WNIJ will present the candidates in alphabetical order each morning throughout the week.

The Ottawa native has worked in public service, nonprofit organizations, and on several political campaigns. Now, Amy "Murri" Briel is stepping into the spotlight to make her bid to represent the 76th district in Springfield.

“For the last year and a half, I have worked across this district," Briel said during a forum hosted this month by DeKalb Stands. "I've worked with constituents and municipalities and organizations on the issues that they face daily. I've navigated the bureaucracy of state organizations. I have written and helped pass legislation. And I have a deep understanding of the complexities involved in Springfield politics. I aim to bring infrastructure support to our exurban and rural communities.”

Briel firmly believes in the benefits of nuclear energy and supported lifting the nuclear moratorium in Illinois.

“I worked with agencies throughout the United States — the Department of Energy, Department of Defense, and public labs — to bring and educate our colleagues across the aisle and within our own caucus about the need for small modular reactors," Briel said.

Briel served as chief of staff to current representative and Democrat Lance Yednock. When he decided not to run for re-election. Briel decided it was time to run as his potential successor.

“I learned many lessons from navigating the politics of Springfield," Briel said. "I'm able to take that understanding — knowing how to write legislation, knowing who to partner with to get legislation passed, understanding when bills get written, how they're going to impact people, being able to know community members who are in those areas that I can touch base with and say, 'How will this affect you?' So, that is what my experience has given me.”

The 76th district includes portions of DeKalb, LaSalle, Bureau, Putnam and Livingston counties. Briel says the different counties have much in common.

“Something that I can say with quite a bit of certainty is that the concerns are fundamentally the same across the district," Briel said. "Having worked with small businesses, spirit distillers who want parity, whether it's DCFS workers, whether it's college professors, Illinois Valley Community College or NIU, the issues are the same — infrastructure, childcare, reproductive rights. It really doesn't matter whether you're north or south, what matters is that you connect and give voice to the stakeholders, and the stakeholders are each and every one of you.”

When it comes to women’s reproductive rights, Briel does not mince words.

“I am unabashedly, 100%, Pro-choice," Briel said. "I am pro reproductive freedom and bodily autonomy. You should have the right to care for your body with your medical professional on your terms.”

Briel believes the state is making strides towards improving environmental practices with legislation like the Agricultural Innovation Act and the Biotechnology Act but wants to see further investment:

“We have a company down in the southern part of the district," she said, "that makes a completely biodegradable, compostable, single use polystyrene product. It disappears in two years with anaerobic respiration. Those are the types of things we should be investing in and asking others to use.”

Briel faces Democrats Cohen Barnes and Carolyn “Morris” Zasada on the Democratic primary ballot. Liz Bishop and Crystal Loughran appear on the Republican ballot. The primary will be held March 19th.

Thursday, WNIJ will profile Republican Crystal Loughran for the Illinois 76th district. Learn more about our election coverage at wnij.org/election