Statewide: The pipeline pushback

Pipeline projects, including those proposed as part of efforts to lower greenhouse gas emissions, criss-cross the Midwest. But they face resistance from farmers and landowners who cite past projects that exposed regulatory gaps and left behind considerable damage. We'll listen to a report.

Also:

* Peter Medlin investigates two juvenile detention centers labeled "non-compliant" in education and discipline.

* Reporter Adriana Cardona Maguigad explains some mistakes and challenges for Chicago migrants seeking work permits.

* Lincoln historian and author Michael Burlingame discusses his book "The Black Man's President."

* Just in time for Valentine's Day, Brad Palmer has a conversation with Sydney Waters of the Better Business Bureau about romance scams.

* Farrah Anderson reports on an investigation into the Rantoul Police Department, which hasn't implemented department-wide training following two fatal police shootings.

* Alex Degman profiles the 12th Congressional District race among two Republicans — incumbent Mike Bost and former gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey.

