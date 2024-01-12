State Week: Dangerous cold raises concerns about migrant safety

For months, concerns about housing migrants in Chicago have pointed out the city's winters can be deadly to those unprepared. With the coldest weather this season arriving, finding shelter for those who have been transported to the area is a major concern.

In some instances, city buses are being used to keep them warm at the designated landing zone. Meanwhile, other Illinois cities have seen buses bringing migrants from the border.

Also, we discuss the latest with Illinois' assault weapons ban and the recent conviction of former Chicago Alderman Ed Burke for corruption.