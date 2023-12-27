Huskies cap winning football season with bowl victory, academic accolades

NIU deafeated Arkansas State 21-19 for Camellia Bowl win on Saturday, capping a 7-6 record and the first bowl win since 2011.

Huskies quarterback Rocky Lombardi earned the Bart Starr MVP Award after finishing 18-of-29 passing for 200 yards.

According to a news release, twenty-four members of the team have been named to the Academic All Mid-American Conference for 2023 as the Huskies led all MAC teams in number of players honored.

NIU coach Thomas Hammock is already building next year's team. The team signed a classof 19 freshmen and one junior for 2024, plus running back Telly Johnson Jr. from Augusta, Georgia.

