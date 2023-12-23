Longtime Sycamore firefighter dies after cancer battle

Residents of Sycamore are mourning the loss of firefighter/paramedic Bradley Belanger, who died after a battle with cancer.

The Sycamore Fire Department announced the death on its social media account:

"It is with heavy hearts and profound sorrow that we announce the passing of one of our own, a valiant firefighter who fought not only to protect those in danger, but also battled courageously against cancer. Today, we gather as a community to remember and honor the life of firefighter / paramedic Bradley Belanger, who selflessly devoted his time and energy to safeguarding our community for the last 23 years.

As we mourn the loss of a beloved firefighter, let us remember the moments of bravery, the sacrifices made and the impact Brad had on the Sycamore community. Brad's legacy will forever be etched within our fire department's history.

In this time of grief, our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to the Belanger family, his friends and his colleagues. Let us unite as a community to offer support and comfort to those who mourn, reflecting the camaraderie that he embodied throughout his service."

Details regarding memorial services are pending.

