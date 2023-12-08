© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
State Week: State shuts down work at migrant shelter site

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIDan Petrella
Published December 8, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

A plan for a migrant tent camp on Chicago's southwest side came to an end this week when the Pritzker Administration stepped in. Concerns over toxicity at the former industrial site led to the decision. But Mayor Brandon Johnson seemed surprised by the move, especially after work had begun.

It has led to more scrutiny of the mayor's working relationship with the governor and criticism of Johnson's leadership.

Also, we discuss the latest rumors regarding the Chicago Bears site for a new stadium.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and the Chicago Tribune's Dan Petrella.

