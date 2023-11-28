Democrat Morgan Phillips files in mostly rural Illinois House 105th District race

An artist and former political campaign manager is seeking to win in a mostly rural, conservative Illinois House district.

Democrat Morgan Phillips of Lostant has filed in the 105th House District. It includes parts of McLean and eight other central Illinois counties.

At age 24, Phillips says she would bring youth and a fresh perspective to the state legislature.

“I really want to work to be a voice of the future, somebody who can be in Springfield and really be thinking 60 years down the line because I’ll still be alive then,” Phillips said.

Phillips said she is currently employed as a muralist and has contributed to public artworks in several communities. Phillips also served as campaign manager for state Rep. Lance Yednock (D-Ottawa).

Phillips says she would like to see the state become less reliant on local property taxes to fund schools. She says that hurts many less affluent districts, including many in the mostly rural 105th District.

“I think it affects people in rural areas for sure, because it you want to have the same level of funding, you are going to have to charge people a higher percentage in property taxes which people don’t like it when you have to do that,” Phillips said.

Phillips added farmland conservation is another area of concern for her.

Republican Dennis Tipsword of Metamora is seeking re-election. Don Rients of Benson is also running on the GOP side. The primary election will be held next March.

No Democrats filed for the seat when Tipsword won in 2022.

Candidates for 2024 state county, state and federal elections started filing on Monday.