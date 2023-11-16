© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Statewide: Schools prepare for shootings

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published November 16, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST
The Evolv Weapons Detection System.
Rockford Public Schools
The Evolv Weapons Detection System.

On this episode, we learn how some school districts are investing in new safety training and technology. They are preparing in the event of a school shooting. The latest federal data showed the largest number of those incidents in the 2021-22 school year.

Also:

* Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco discusses the latest National Climate Assessment and what it means for the Midwest.

* Public health workers are they are seeing resources decline while many are feeling burnt out.

* Tim Shelley brings us details on a collection of love letters involving the author Henry Miller at Bradley University's Special Collections Center.

* Peter Medlin reports on school preparation for shootings.

* Anna Savchenko with WBEZ has more on why there is a renewed interest in learning to sew.

* Harvest Public Media's Xcaret Nunez goes to the source to find out about dating life for farmers and ranchers.

Harrison Price stands in Community United Church of Christ in Champaign, where he is a member. Though Price still identifies a Catholic, he said the church has a lot of atoning to do before he and other members of the trans community will be able to feel welcome there.
Owen Henderson/Illinois Public Media
* Michael Puente reports on the steel industry in northwest Indiana and pollution that impacts residents.

* Maureen McKinney interviews Illinois' homelessness chief Christine Haley about the problem and possible solutions.

* Owen Henderson of Illinois Public Media has the story of a trans man who is without a church he can truly call home.
Illinois
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford