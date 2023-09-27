Assistant City Manager Eric Hanson leaves Normal for top job in Galesburg

The assistant city manager for the Town of Normal has taken the job of city manager in Galesburg.

Eric Hanson has been with Normal for more than four and a half years. He has also worked municipal administrative jobs in Ballwin, Missouri; Indianola, Iowa; and Monmouth, Illinois. He's a west central Illinois native.

City of Galesburg / Courtesy Normal Assistant City Manager Eric Hanson will take the city manager post in Galesburg.

"The selection of Eric Hanson as Galesburg’s next city manager is a great opportunity for him and his family. He brings many strengths to the table which is why Galesburg selected him to lead their community. Eric has been an invaluable member of the town’s leadership team during his tenure in Normal. While I am certainly sorry to see him leave, I know he will do great things in Galesburg," said Normal City Manager Pam Reece.

Reece said she appreciates Hanson will be with the town until December which provides a valuable transition period. She has not determined a timeline to fill the post.

Hanson has worked on over $1.25 billion in economic development projects and over $100 million in capital improvement initiatives for the four cities he has served.

“I am honored to have been offered this tremendous opportunity,” said Hanson. “My family and I are thrilled to return home to Galesburg, and I am looking forward to the opportunity to work with the city council, city staff, and citizens of Galesburg to move the community forward.”

The Galesburg job opened in June after a separation agreement with the previous manager. Since then, several department heads and retired department heads have filled the seat on an acting and interim basis.

“We are extremely fortunate to have Mr. Hanson assume the top leadership role for the City of Galesburg,” said Mayor Peter Schwartzman. “His track record of credible, proficient, and supportive leadership, illustrates a leadership style and level of expertise that will benefit our community, city council, and city staff.”

Hanson has been active in professional organizations, including the International City/County Management Association (ICMA), and Illinois City Management Association (ILCMA).